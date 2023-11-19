At 14 years old, Alicia Ericksongraduated to the United States after living abroad for several years, facing a culture shock that marked his educational experience. Accustomed to international schools with features like smaller class sizes and cultural diversity, her transition to an American public school in Gig Harbor, Washington, during her freshman year of high school was challenging and eye-opening.

Raised in an international educational environment in Japan and Luxembourg, Alicia encountered an American educational system that contrasted sharply with what she knew.. International schools, where she studied with classmates of more than 40 nationalities and enjoyed teaching from teachers from around the world, offered a unique educational approach.

Small classes, around 15 to 20 students, allowed for closer contact with teachers, who had the freedom to adapt their lessons more directly to the needs of their students. “I moved back to the United States when I was 14 and it was a culture shock. I was used to international schools with smaller classes and more diversity“, he told Insider the young woman originally from the state of Washington, on the west coast of the country.

Unlike the restrictions and standardized testing of the American system, in international schools, there was no need to take state tests or meet specific government requirements, providing room for creativity and experiential learning. Activities such as music, art, drama and foreign languages ​​were everyday elements of their education. Multiculturalism was integrated naturally, allowing students to learn multiple languages ​​and immerse themselves in traditions from around the world.

Alicia Erickson found big differences between the educational systems of Japan and the United States.

The educational contrast: from an international world to the reality of a small town in Washington

Alicia says that the educational experience was also enriched by events such as international days that highlighted the diversity of nationalities present at the school and field trips designed to immerse students in specific cultural environments, from historical sites in Hiroshima to museums that showcased the history of art. in Florence. “Transitioning from international schools to the American school system for high school was an incredible culture shock“, he noted in his story.

However, Alicia’s return to the United States exposed her to a different educational reality. Gig Harbor, Washington, a beautiful city that lacked cultural diversity, welcomed her with a small-town mentality, where most residents were born and raised in the same place. The lack of cultural diversity was a striking contrast compared to the international environment I was accustomed to..

Alicia faced questions about her background, difficulties learning English, and where her accent came from. The feeling of being an outsider was heightened in an environment where most of her classmates had barely traveled beyond Washington. Massive classes, with about 400 students per grade, led to more impersonal experiences with peers and teachers, and state restrictions limited teachers’ freedom to creatively shape their lesson plans.

However, Alicia found refuge in AP classes during her final years of high school. Finally, she connected with teachers who challenged her academically, encouraged critical thinking, and incorporated elements of experiential learning into their classes. Additionally, she joined more world-aware peers, overcoming her initial sense of being an outsider and finding an environment that inspired her intellectually.