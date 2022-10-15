Immediately after her transfer to the hospital in Alexandria, the doctors confirmed that the case had passed away, because the heart muscle had completely stopped for about half an hour, until she came back to life again, to write a new line in the chapter on miracles.

The Military Sports Club in Suez, to which the girl belongs, was able to provide her with a full stay inside the hospital at the expense of the sports apparatus, and she spent 15 days in the intensive care in the hospital, and she suffered a lot before she recovered yesterday, and receives visitors with a light smile, through which she sends a message Reassuring about the return of the Egyptian hero again.

Band aid

Captain Mohamed El Gohary, coach of the Egyptian triathlon player, said that Jumana showed signs of fatigue and tiredness after the first quarter of swimming training, so he took her out of the water as soon as he noticed her suffering, but after a few moments her entire body began to enter a state of severe convulsions, along with the fluctuations of her eyes and foam The water that came out of her mouth before she completely lost consciousness.

In an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the coach explained that he dealt with the situation very professionally, based on the first aid courses he had previously received, and was the first to deal with the case as soon as it fell, as he first made sure that she did not swallow her tongue, and then began to conduct Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which helps prevent the heart from stopping directly.

He pointed out that: “The matter was more serious than I thought at the time, and I did not find a feasible solution except to transfer her to the nearest hospital, and after undergoing medical examinations, the doctors told us that she had died, because the heart muscle had stopped permanently for about half an hour, and that moment was the worst experience I have lived.” throughout my sporting life.

Medical Attempts

El-Gohary confirmed that the medical staff inside the hospital made the girl 25 cardiopulmonary resuscitation attempts, 5 electric shocks, and gave her an injection of epinephrine in the heart, until the Egyptian hero came back to life again, entered the intensive care room, and spent 15 days of treatment and periodic medical examinations.

The coach of the Egyptian triathlon player noted that: “All vital indicators were very weak, in addition to the lack of some indicators from the start, and the efficiency of the heart was only 30 percent, which made us all live in a state of anxiety throughout her stay in intensive care.

He added: “The level of awareness of her was only 3 degrees in the first days of her illness, but it has now reached 15 degrees, and all the doctors confirmed that the timing of her reception in the hospital was a major reason for her return to life, so I thank God for the speed of action and inspiring me to take that decision.” as soon as possible = ASAP”.

Honorable Achievements

Egypt’s national triathlete player, Joumana Yasser, has won many local, African and Arab championships, although she is not yet 19 years old, and she is still in her second academic year at the Japanese University.

The girl won 31 medals at the level of local championships, in addition to winning 5 other medals at the African and local levels, and the triathlon is a game consisting of 3 disciplines (swimming, running and cycling).

wide support

El-Gohary added that her family refused any material assistance from people or institutions, and everything that was written on the “Facebook” website was to demand the activation of a discount in the hospital or the appointment of a trusted doctor from him to follow up on the case. Indeed, these claims received wide reactions from social media pioneers, Followed by the interventions of state institutions to save the heroine of Egypt from death.

Jumana’s trainer explained that doctors are currently working on an explanation for what she was exposed to, but the initial results they reached indicate the possibility of this happening due to heart failure, which led to her severe convulsions and complete cardiac arrest.