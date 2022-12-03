The girl was in a playground when she was the victim of an accident

Shylah Rodden is one 26-year-old girl who was in a coma for 2 monthsbefore miraculously waking up. She was in a playground when suddenly her mobile phone fell from a carousel. To pick it up, she didn’t notice the trolley restarting, which took her full. She had just gotten back on her feet after a car accident.

The roller coaster train had taken full Shylah Rodden, while last September 25 the girl was trying to recover the phone that had fallen to the ground. After two months of total unconsciousness, the girl woke up from a coma.

The 26-year-old had not noticed the roller coaster trolley that was going against her traveling at 70 km per hour. She had placed herself under the roller coaster tracks of the Rebel Coasterduring the Royal Melbourne Show, to pick up his mobile phone.

Shylah Rodden she was left on the ground lifeless. Rescuers immediately intervened to give her first aid, before transferring her in serious condition to the hospital, where the doctors immediately put her in an induced coma due to the serious injuries she had suffered.

The girl had suffered damage to the pelvis, arms, legs, back, brain. Since then she had been hospitalized, under close observation, at the Royal Mebourne Hospital, in the intensive care unit. Her until she woke up.

26-year-old girl in a coma for 2 months: the hospital announces that she has woken up

The 26-year-old is awake and conscious, she is stable but remains serious and would not yet be out of danger, as a relative announced to the Australian newspapers.

The girl was at the big event in Melbourne that day to help a friend working at his stand. But she had treated herself to a ride on a roller coaster for some relaxation. The girl was involved in a car accident in January last year and she had just got back on her feet.