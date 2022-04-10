The Abu Dhabi Family Court and the Civil and Administrative Claims rejected the case of a woman who demanded 100,000 dirhams for a mobile phone repair company in compensation for losing the photos and data loaded on her phone during the repair process.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded that a mobile phone sale and repair company be obligated to pay her 100,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation and legal interest at a rate of 9% from the date of the claim until full payment. Obligating her to pay fees and expenses, noting that she went to the defendant’s center, which is a company specialized in selling and repairing mobile phones, to fix the camera on her mobile phone. material and moral damages.

The plaintiff enclosed a document for her claim, photocopies of the final report on the reform issued by the defendant, and an invoice for the repair issued by the defendant, while the defendant’s lawyer submitted a reply memorandum in which he argued that the suit was not accepted for filing it in a non-qualified capacity and requested that the suit be rejected and obligate the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling that according to the Civil Transactions Law, every harm to others obliges the doer, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the harm. The meaning of this text is that the three pillars of tort liability are fault and damage and the causal relationship between them, noting that the evidence is established in the attached papers, including the final report and the invoice. Issued by the respondent for the repair of the plaintiff’s mobile phone, there is a note clause stating “We shall not be liable for any loss of data where it is not covered by the policy and terms of the warranty provisions.”

The court explained that the plaintiff had signed the receipt and had not questioned or challenged it for forgery, and then the court concluded that there was no error had been issued by the defendant, especially since the plaintiff’s statements had been sent without evidence or presumption to support what she claimed, and that there was no element of error All the elements of tort liability requiring compensation collapse, which leads to the case being based on no basis from reality and the law, and the court ruled to reject the case and obligate the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

