It has become increasingly common to choose Airbnb offers to be able to stay in certain areas at a lower cost and with the specific amenities that are required. However, several users have shared that, once they are in the place, they get surprises and that was precisely the case of an American woman who shared a strange decoration on TikTok.

Through her account on the social network @tasteofmelanin, a black woman shared what her experience was like renting an Airbnb. She did not provide details about why she had chosen the place or exactly where it is located, but immediately It caught the attention of users who warned him that it was best for him to leave the place and report to the owner.

In the pictures you can’t see much, just what appears to be a wooden cabin and a couple of Ornaments resembling cotton trees with various stuffed monkeysBut why did they attract so much attention?

In addition to the monkeys hanging from the tree branches, there was also a stuffed dead deer which, in fact, in the opinion of the users, was giving a clear message to the woman who was renting the room, so They called the owners evil and diabolical because of their racially offensive connotations.

The reason is that cotton symbolizes slavery in the United States and The stuffed animals hanging from the trees referred to the numerous lynchings of men, black women and children.

For this reason, the 23-year-old woman’s publication quickly went viral and already has more than 2,200,000 views and thousands of comments, most of which they recommend that you report the property.

Other users assured him that The decor was specifically designed for her, as a black woman, with the intention of making her feel uncomfortable. and they told him that it was best for him to just get out of there.

Airbnbs that leave unpleasant surprises

The case of the woman who rented an Airbnb and realized that the decor was specifically created to make her feel uncomfortable, This is not the only one that has gone viral recently. Recently, another woman reported her bad experience renting one of these properties.

Through TikTok a young woman named Johanna shared that When he arrived at the rental he noticed that the owner had placed notes all over the house specifying that the use of certain areas and appliances had an extra cost, for example, if you used the washing machine you would have to pay US$6 more or that Wi-Fi would only be free on the first day and would then cost US$12.67 per day.

It was also forbidden to use an individual chair. and finally had to pay a fee because the owner accused her of having used the pool table.