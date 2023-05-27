Home page World

Split

In 2009, Tina Turner said goodbye to the stage and to her audience in Munich. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach now spoke about her death. © Pekka Sakki/dpa Oliver Berg/dpa

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach thanks rock legend Tina Turner on Twitter for her music and reminds of the singer’s fight against homeopathy.

Berlin – Tina Turner was one of the most successful singers in the world with 200 million records sold – on Wednesday (May 24) the rock legend died of natural causes after a long illness. For years, Turner had battled colon cancer and kidney failure.

Before her death, she campaigned against homeopathy, the supposed effectiveness of which she had fallen for in the past. The belief in the wrong treatment destroyed her kidneys. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) took up the topic in a tweet on Thursday.

Karl Lauterbach on Tina Turner’s warning about homeopathy: “Regretted the mistake”

Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach thanked Tina Turner on Twitter on Wednesday “for the good times, especially at parties, but also for long car journeys in the early 80s.” Joie de vivre is contagious, the minister continued, “she was the proof”. The physician also took the rock legend’s death as an opportunity to recall her fight against homeopathy.

“Impressive description by Tina Turner of how homeopathy destroyed her kidneys,” Lauterbach wrote, referring to the singer’s description of the reasons for her kidney failure on the information portal Show your kidneys love has been published. “The dialysis came because she thought the high blood pressure could be treated with homeopathy,” Lauterbach summarized Turner’s warning. “Stroke and dialysis followed. She then regretted the mistake and gave a warning.”

Tina Turner warned against homeopathy: “The fight for a cure is the fight for accurate information”

Tina Turner’s husband Erwin donated a kidney to save her life in 2017. “The fight for a cure is always a fight for accurate information,” Turner warned in her post before her death Show your kidneys love. “My kidneys are a victim of my denial that my high blood pressure needs treatment with conventional medicine,” said the singer about her decision to undergo treatment with homeopathic methods. She exposed herself to great danger because she refused to accept reality. She didn’t want to believe that she would need daily medication for the rest of her life.

About homeopathy: “No effect that goes beyond the placebo effect” There are various reasons why people believe in homeopathy. Many alternative treatments take a lot of time for the patient and take a holistic approach that also includes mental and emotional well-being. Doubts about conventional medicine can also be a reason for deciding on a supposedly “natural” treatment. However, homeopathy is not scientifically proven. According to the Independent Patient Advice Service Germany (UPD), the effectiveness of homeopathy has been examined in many scientific studies. “The consensus finding is that homeopathy has no effect beyond a placebo effect,” says the organization’s website. Active ingredients are diluted to such an extent that molecules can no longer be detected, but they should still work via “the memory of the water”. Critics have long been calling for globules to be abolished as “drugs” in Germany. See also HS Helsinki In the heart of Helsinki lies an ancient house that was renovated without saving costs: “A million euros have been put underground alone and it is nowhere to be seen”

Turner was diagnosed with high blood pressure as early as 1978, but didn’t give it much thought, the singer continued to write on the information portal. “After suffering a stroke in 2009 due to poorly controlled high blood pressure, I struggled to get back on my feet,” Turner said. At that point, she learned for the first time that her kidneys had lost 35 percent of their function.

She developed a “fatal dislike” for the pills she had to take every day to control her high blood pressure. At the time, a friend recommended an alternative treatment to her, so she replaced her conventional medication with homeopathic remedies – without informing her doctor. At the next routine check-up, her kidney values ​​had deteriorated enormously. The singer was in mortal danger.

In 2009, Tina Turner said goodbye to the stage and to her audience in Munich. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach now spoke about her death. © Pekka Sakki/dpa Oliver Berg/dpa

Tina Turner described the start of dialysis and described kidney failure as a “silent killer”

“Thanks to my naivety, I got to the point where it was a matter of life and death,” the singer admitted. “If I had known the risk I was taking, I would never have chosen alternative medicine.” The consequences were irreversible. In order to survive, she then had to start dialysis. “It was my only option, but it was depressing to be plugged into a machine for hours,” Turner said of her life situation at the time.

She wasn’t aware that chronic kidney failure was called a “silent killer” because the symptoms only become noticeable when 80 percent of the kidney tissue was destroyed, Turner said about her ignorance at the time and emphasized how important conventional medicine was: “I I rely on several prescriptions and am very careful to follow my doctors’ instructions to the letter. Because I know that I can trust them and their therapies.”

In 2017, Turner had her husband’s kidney transplant, which saved her life. For her 80th birthday in November 2019, the singer addressed her fans with a short video. “I look great, I feel good,” she said, laughing at the camera at the time. She has had some very serious illnesses, which is now like a second chance in life. She died on Wednesday at the age of 83 at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich.