It happened last August 10th on a plane about to leave Jiangbei International Airportin China, as reported The New York Post. Before the plane takes off, The crew members asked passengers to clear the aisles and store their handbags under the seats.which one passenger refused to do with her Louis Vuitton bag.

The woman refused to do so and insisted on leaving her bag on the seat next to her.. After that, He started playing with his cell phone ignoring the crew’s requests cabin. Due to its action, The pilot returned the plane to the boarding area and called the police.who were responsible for escorting the woman off the aircraft.

Everything was left recorded on a video that was published by a passenger on the plane who witnessed the eventIn the viral video, fellow passengers can be heard cheering as the woman was escorted off the plane.

Why do you have to leave your carry-on bag under your seat on a flight?

According to Spanish flight attendant Ainoa Serrano, who shares her experiences on her TikTok account @ainoasserrano, the obligation to store handbags under the seats or in the overhead compartments of the cabin It is due to security issues.

According to her, “If the bags are under the seats, it is much easier to exit in an orderly manner. If you are free, you can exit immediately.”. Instead, of having handbags in the hallways or on the side seats that are empty, could obstruct the passage of passengers wasting time that in an emergency is much more valuable.