Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Egyptian police investigations revealed harsh details of the crime of setting fire to his wife, Asmaa Shaaban, better known as “Sayida Kerdasa.”

During the investigations, the victim’s mother said that the accused husband was unemployed and was constantly asking for money from his wife, and he used to beat her since the first day after their marriage to get what he wanted, and continued to beat her throughout the marriage.

She added that she tried to persuade her daughter to continue her married life, although the daughter tried to divorce him because he did not participate in his children’s expenses, until the day the dispute intensified, after he asked her for a sum of money, but she did not have money, so he set her on fire using a substance. flammable;

The incident relates to a report that a woman arrived at the hospital, with severe burns on her body, as a result of setting fire to her, interacting with a highly flammable substance. During investigations, the police discovered that the perpetrator was her husband, to arrest him and refer him to the prosecution for questioning.