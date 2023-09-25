Give yellow flowers on September 21is a trend that was born on the internet and is taking place in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

This trend originated from the Argentine television series “Floricienta”, where the protagonist indicates that since she was a child she wanted someone to give her yellow flowers.

Her lover fulfilled her dream and since then Giving yellow flowers has become a tradition on September 21the date on which spring begins in the southern hemisphere.

A video has gone viral on TikTok in which a young Mexican girl receives her bouquet of yellow flowers, but in this case it is chamomile flowers. The video went viral because the young girl did not expect the flowers to be chamomile.

The video was recorded in a school and the young man handed over the yellow chamomile flowers wrapped in a green bag.

Internet users were amazed to see that the young woman receives yellow chamomile flowerssince instead of ornamental flowers, she received an extremely useful gift as a home remedy.

The young lady’s flowers are surely already wilting, but unlike the ornamental ones, you can use these to take care of your health in the following way:

How to use yellow chamomile flowers to improve health

Dried chamomile flowers are frequently used in traditional medicine and herbalism due to their medicinal properties. Some of the most common uses for dried chamomile flowers include:

Tea infusion: Dried chamomile is used to make chamomile tea, which is known for its relaxing and calming properties. It is used to relieve stress, anxiety, insomnia and stomach upset.

Treatment of digestive problems: Chamomile is used to relieve gastrointestinal problems such as indigestion, gas, heartburn, and cramps. Its anti-inflammatory and carminative action can help relieve these symptoms.

Menstrual pain relief: Dried chamomile infusions are often used to relieve menstrual cramps and pain associated with the menstrual cycle.

Skin care: Dried chamomile is used in skin care products due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation.

Mouthwash: Dried chamomile is sometimes used to make mouthwashes due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. May help relieve sore throat and oral irritation.

Allergy relief: Dried chamomile may have mild anti-allergy properties and has been used to relieve symptoms of seasonal allergies.

Capillary care: Some people use chamomile infusions to lighten and soften hair, as well as to relieve scalp problems such as dandruff and itching.

Importantly, if you are considering using dried chamomile flowers for medicinal purposes, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional or qualified herbalist to ensure it is safe and suitable for your specific needs, especially if you are pregnant, nursing or taking other medications.

Additionally, it is important to note that the properties and benefits of chamomile may vary from person to person, so it may not work the same for everyone.