Professor of Physics Farida El Fassi, a doctor at Mohammed V University in Rabat, ranked second in the Arab world and in Africa and ranked 160 globally, followed by Moroccan Dr. Raja Cherkaoui El Morsale, a professor of nuclear physics, who won first place in Africa and the Arab world and 152 globally.

The Moroccan scientist El Fassi is among the world’s scientists who have devoted their time to the study of physical sciences and the search for new discoveries in the world of molecules and nuclear physics.

In this regard, Farida El Fassi, Professor of Physics at Mohammed V University in Rabat, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that being on the list of the most influential Arab and African scientists is the culmination of a long path of effort, innovation, travel and movement between many countries in search of new information in the field. Research and studies centers in the field of nuclear physics and high energy physics research.

El Fassi expressed her pride in this victory and raising the Moroccan flag in this scientific classification and in the field of physics, saying that this coronation is the result of years of struggle and effort that exceeded 26 years of participation in international scientific meetings and conferences.

El Fassi explained that she hails from the city of Larache (in the north of the country) and studied at Abdelmalek Saadi University in Tetouan in Morocco in 1994, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics, then a master’s and doctorate in particle physics from the University of Valencia in Spain.

The Moroccan scientist revealed that she obtained two doctorate degrees in nuclear and particle physics at the National Research Council of Spain (CSIC).

Scientific leadership

The researcher joined a team in Valencia consisting of a team of scientists comprising 34 countries to work on a project to discover the joax boson, an essential molecule responsible for giving matter to all molecules.

In her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Fassi described the research laboratory, which is the largest laboratory in the world and includes senior scientists, with the magic kiss of science, which is interested in studying the nucleus and molecules.

Al-Fassi continued, “She benefited in her knowledge from the experience of her framer in the field of discovering small particles, which required her to make several trips between Spain, Valencia and Geneva until the completion of her second doctoral thesis.

The expert in the world of physics added, “What brought scientists together in scientific research institutes was competence, science, research, the spirit of research and the discovery of information. He did not look at colour, race and religion.”

After the crown woman obtained her doctorate in 2002, about small molecules in a new scientific way and in the English language, she worked directly at the National Center for Scientific Research in Spain.

Al-Fassi remained thirsty for science, devoting her time to accurate scientific research, saying that when she saw scientists serving their countries with a kind of seriousness and responsibility, she decided in turn to return to the motherland, and in 2014, she entered Morocco, but without severing her relationship with foreign scientists.

On her return to Morocco, El Fassi decided to spread science and physical knowledge among Moroccan students because of her strong belief that science plays an important role in development.

It also appeals to El Fassi, to provide more possibilities of support and working conditions for researchers, and to encourage scientific research and innovation, and hopes to see Morocco always among the advanced ranks.