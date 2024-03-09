After having to wait months, and even years, and having gone through an arduous process to meet all the requirements, Latinos are excited when they finally receive their letter informing them that they have obtained the green card or permanent residence, it is meaning the right to stay and work legally in the United States. Various videos of people obtaining this document can be found on social networks, and one has attracted attention, but not for obtaining the green card but for the gesture of the delivery man.

Through the TikTok account @thaisita.martinez, a video of only 20 seconds was shared that reflects the emotion that many Latinos experience when they finally receive their permanent residence. In the images you can see the entrance of a house and a mail delivery truck.

There are two people on the sidewalk. The delivery man asks a question, and a man dressed in black points to the woman further back, dressed in pink. She immediately shows him an envelope and The excitement is immediate when you realize that it is a letter from the Citizenship and Immigration Service. (USCIS, for its acronym in English).

The woman continues jumping excitedly and opening the envelope, when the delivery man makes a special gesture. When he sees the joy, he reaches out his hand to give the man a high-five. He then happily says goodbye to the couple, who continue to be happy with the letter. While all this is happening on the screen you can read: “My residence” next to an American flag and a pair of little hands and at the bottom of the video he wrote: “My residence has finally arrived.”

How did you get your permanent US residency?

After having published his video on the short video social network, a user shared that he had received his green card only 20 days after entering the United States and had not been that excited, to which @thaisita.martinez responded which were the reasons and the process by which you carried out your residency procedure.

“I had to spend a year and eight months illegally, with a thousand doubts about whether I would get it or not, I also spent a lot of money in the process, so I waited for it with great emotion.”

In later comments he explained that he entered through the border and that Had a bad experience with several lawyers because they assured him that it would not be possible for him to obtain residency and they proposed that he apply for asylum, but in reality he only ended up losing money.