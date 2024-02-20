Recently in the United States, a waitress named Linsey Boyd received a tip of US$10,000 that would change his life. After the joy of a diner's noble gesture, the restaurant she worked for unexpectedly made the decision to fire her.

During what seemed like a normal day at the Mason Jar Café in Benton Harbor, Michigan, a striking event occurred. According to WSBT, A man who had recently lost a friend decided to honor his memory. After attending the funeral in town, he went to breakfast and left a very generous tip for waitress Linsey Boyd. The diner, whose name has not been revealed, asked him to distribute the money among all his companions, so the entire staff enjoyed this act of kindness, which resulted in a tip of just over US$1,100 for each employee.

The punishment that the waitress received for a tip of US$10,000 in the United States



Everything seemed to be going great for the employees at the Mason Jar Café. However, shortly after, the happiness faded. A few days after the event, Boyd was fired. About, The restaurant said the firing was not related to receiving the tip.. Through their social networks, the owners of the place wrote:

“A recent claim has been made about a former employee of ours. We cannot comment on the nature of your job loss due to labor laws and to protect the personnel involved. However, we will say that It had nothing to do with the tip. She received the full tip, she didn't pay taxes (the business did). Yes, she shared the tip at the request of the man who left her”.

In accordance with New York Post, Days after receiving the tip, Boyd claimed that management had asked her to take two consecutive days off and that she was ultimately fired over a phone call.

According to the aforementioned media, the restaurant expressed that they did not make the decision lightly and that firing an employee is something they are trying to avoid. “In this case, it was a purely commercial decision,” they concluded.