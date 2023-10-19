On impulse, an 80-year-old Maryland woman slipped away from her husband in the supermarket parking lot and returned to the store to buy a Lucky Riches scratch-off lottery ticket. which won a prize of US$50,000.

The woman, whose identity has not been identified, bought the winning ticket at a Giant Food branch, while her husband was distracted loading the purchase into the car. As reported by those responsible for the Maryland Lottery, The Baltimore resident purchased her game from a vending machine; however, she then requested help from store staff.

When the attendant scanned the ticket to verify it, the lady was surprised. “She walked away from her counter towards me and told me she had won“, shared the cashier. The grandmother returned excitedly to the parking lot to tell her husband about her feat.

The US$50,000 prize in the United States lottery

The woman thought her ticket was worthy of a US$5,000 prize, but she was wrong by one zero. The couple went to another store to verify if they actually had the winning ticket and thus They discovered that the lady had actually won US$50,000.

Thanks to her escape, the woman won one of the eight Lucky Riches game jackpots, which launched last February, lottery officials noted. The winner said that she plans to share her prize with her children, although not with her husband, because when she asked him what she needed, he told her that she doesn’t want anything from her.