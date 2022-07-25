In Malnisio di Montereale Valcellina, in the province of Pordenone, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a tragedy in a house. A elderly woman was attacked by the house dog. She had just finished scold her husband in the presence of a Staffordshire bull terrier puppy, adopted only a few months ago, when the dog bit her.

Photo source from Pixabay

The 79-year-old woman lives in Malnisio of Montereale Valcellina, in the province of Pordenone. On the morning of July 21, around 7 am, the woman was at her home. She had brought her husband’s morning medicine, but she fell to the floor on the way from the kitchen to the living room.

When the medicine fell from her hand, her husband raised his voice and scolded her, because she was afraid that the pill might end up in the dog’s mouth, which was right next to the sofa. The woman responded to her husband’s reproaches by raising the tone of her voice in turn.

When the dog heard the two owners raise his voice, he immediately hurled himself against the woman, leaving the place near the sofa and attacking her. Perhaps he sensed a hostile attitude towards the man from which he never parted from him when he arrived in that house.

The woman at that moment, also because she has vision problems, had fallen on the sofa. To her dog, her position must have seemed strange and menacing. She attacked her in the neck of her, causing a deep wound from which she lost a lot of blood. The husband immediately recalled the animal which removed him from his wife.

Photo source from Pixabay

Elderly woman attacked by the house dog, severe neck injury

The man immediately called 112, which sent an ambulance to the house. Rescuers stabilized the woman on the spot before rushing her to the emergency room of the Pordenone hospital.

Photo source from Pixabay

The doctors immediately underwent an operation: the prognosis is 2 months. The Carabinieri listened to the elderly man who said that the dog has never shown signs of impatience.