She wanted to go to Germany through an employment agency, now Jirina Sagatova from the Czech Republic is missing. Who can provide information about the woman’s whereabouts?

49-year-old Jirina Sagatova is missing.

The woman from the Czech Republic was initially hospitalized in Worms.

The 49-year-old is said to have been seen again three days after her disappearance.

Worms – It is a Disappear, that the police in Worms Riddle. The 49-year-old has been missing since August 18, 2020 Jirina Sagatova from the Czech Republic every trace. As the police now explain, the missing woman drove to Germany via an employment agency on August 18. On the way to the place of work first have one Faintness suffered. Now there is no trace of the 49-year-old.

Worms: Woman from the Czech Republic disappeared in Germany – she was hospitalized shortly before

As the Police Worms explains that Jirina Sagatova was insolent after the weakness Worms Clinic been delivered. Shortly afterwards, the 49-year-old was released, but since then there has been no trace of her Czech. After the Missing not with hers family reported this Jirina Sagatova as missing. The missing person’s mobile phone was switched off. As the police further reported, the 49-year-old is said to be after her Disappear have been seen again.

Accordingly, she was seen on August 21, around five in the morning in the city of Worms. This observation by a witness is said to be the last trace of the 49-year-old. The police describe Jirina Sagatova as about 170 cm tall, with a slim figure, blonde-dyed shoulder-length hair and a stripe tattoo on her right arm.

Worms: Jirina S. from the Czech Republic missing – police publish personal description

By your Disappear the woman from the Czech Republic is said to have worn a black shirt, black jeans and black shoes. She could carry a smaller gray shoulder bag with her. The police are now hoping for it Hints of possible witnesses. Who saw Ms. Sagatova after 08/21/2020 or can provide information about her current whereabouts? Please send pertinent information to Criminal Inspection Worms (06241-852-0) or any other Police station.

There has been no trace of Rebecca Reusch from Berlin since February 2019. The student is still missing. However, her mother does not give up hope. A 96-year-old was brutally assaulted in her own home. The woman was seriously injured. However, she managed to describe the perpetrators.