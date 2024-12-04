When two people haven’t seen each other for a while, The reunion between them is usually the most anticipated. However, depending on how it is organized, there are times when this special moment does not turn out quite as one would like.

This is what happened to a young woman who had not seen her sister for two years. The reunion was agreed upon by one of them with the family, since she would pretend to be one of the waitresses from the restaurant where they had gone to eat and thus surprise the other.

When the girl arrived at the table to take the order, her sister He did not realize that the employee was his relative, despite exchanging several words with her, as seen in the video published on TikTok.

The young woman did not realize that it was her own sister who was asking her what she wanted to eat until after a few seconds, since They hadn’t made eye contact. Turning his head to the side, he finally saw who the waitress was and immediately got up from his chair to give her a big hug.

“I never react“, the protagonist of the video has justified with laughter in the text with which she has accompanied the publication, which already has more than six million views and all kinds of reactions about it.

“He was almost ordering dessert and until he realized,”I understand the girl perfectly“,” “I have to get rid of this bad habit of crying for people I don’t know,” are some of the comments from users.