A woman pretends to be a nurse and with an excuse has her mother deliver a newborn baby: arrested thanks to hospital cameras

A dramatic episode, the one that occurred in the maternity ward of thecantonal hospital from Lampin Switzerland, yesterday morning, December 12: a woman, posing as a nurse, entered the facility and had a three-day-old baby delivered with an excuse.

A full-blown kidnapping, which took place in the light of the sun and in the presence of the parents of the child, who, deceived by the woman, handed over their newborn son. When the alarm went off, the fake nurse had already disappeared, but the alarms immediately went off investigations to locate the kidnapper, who made use of video of the cameras of the hospital.

A woman pretends to be a nurse and kidnaps a newborn baby from the hospital: the baby is found and brought back to its parents

In a short time the Police managed to reconstruct the phases of the kidnapping but above all to identify the woman; in the same afternoon, in fact, the agents raided her home, finding it right together with the kidnapped newborn. There the fake nurse was arrested while the little one was immediately taken back to the hospital where he was able to hug mom and dad again.

The Lucerne public prosecutor’s office assured that the small is in good health conditions but, due to the ongoing proceedings, he did not provide any other information on the circumstances, the people involved or the reason for the kidnapping. The hospital for its part explained that it is awaiting the police report to establish what happened but that it has already taken the necessary safety measures to prevent similar episodes from happening again.

Subscribe to the newsletter

