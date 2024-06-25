An unusual situation happened to a mother who ordered a cake for her little daughter’s first birthdaybut when he received it realized an unprecedented mistake which caused the guests to laugh, and they decided to share the moment through their social networks.

Hilarious moments faced a mother identified as Casie when received the cake he had ordered with excessive enthusiasm, facing his daughter’s first birthday. First birthdays, in general, are unforgettable moments for parents due to the nostalgia they provoke when remembering them, but in your case, It will be laughter that will emerge when I recount the episode in the coming years..

Through her Tik Tok account, called @casiestokesx, the woman began by explaining: “I ordered the first birthday cake for Nova (her daughter), so I said I wanted sweet and then number one and then I wrote in parentheses that I wanted a heart next to the one“.

However, the episode aroused some confusion in the people in charge of making the cake, who took their order in a strange literal way. “They just went and wrote ‘heart next to one’ on the cake. Are you kidding me? ¡I paid 50 quid for this cake“She snapped, visibly angry and distressed by the situation.

The solution to the failed cake for your daughter

While waiting for the guests, in the midst of the chaotic situation, Casie expressed that she did not know what to do with the cake, but then she had an idea to camouflage the manufacturers’ mistake. In the place where the letters were written placed strawberries and blueberries, partially covering the text.

Despite the mother’s intentions, the guests noticed the mistake in the cake and couldn’t help but laugh, as did the comments on the video. “Sorry, but that’s really funny,” one user wrote. Another added: “Sorry, I understand, but I couldn’t even get mad, that’s so funny“.