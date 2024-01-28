A woman announced that she suffered the robbery of her market by a delivery man. Walmart in Nashville, United States, chain in which you placed a home delivery order. She believed that everything would arrive complete, but when the guy arrived at her house he left her frozen.

Through her TikTok account, user @katdaddykatt showed a video where she says that it is common for her to ask for her home market on Thursday nights to receive it on Friday; However, on this occasion the result was very unfortunate.

Woman receives incomplete market at home in the United States



In the clip you can see the TikToker's annoyance when she expressed that although they had previously given her incomplete orders with one or two items missing, this time the surprise was much greater.

With high-sounding words and in a noticeably angry tone, he said received your Walmart order in half and assured that although he understood that society was going through difficult times, the situation was not acceptable.

Among what caused the most discomfort for the woman is that, according to what she stated in the video, the delivery man intentionally took items that were for children like lunches, diapers and even some medications for her autistic son.

Walmart's response to the woman who was robbed



After the unfortunate event and the video going viral, apparently things had a kind solution since Kat shared another video in which she could be seen satisfied with the response of Walmart.

“Thank you for doing everything you can to take care of me and my children. I will continue shopping at Walmart because they gave me the opportunity to tell my story and have a friendly conversation about more than just the topic at hand. “They treated me with grace and compassion and for that I am truly grateful.”