A Woman dining at a restaurant in China He tried to immerse a live shrimp in boiling water to eat it and, after failing, the The crustacean began to attack her, causing her to scream and cry.as can be seen in a video shared on social networks that accumulated more than 4,000,000 views.

Traditions in some cultures may seem incomprehensible to people living in other countries, and one of them sparked controversy on social media after a video was posted on Tik Tok. In the images, a woman can be seen using chopsticks to dip a live crustacean into a pot with other shellfishbut fails in his enterprise.

Without giving him much time to react, the mantis shrimp jumped off the table onto his arm and He began to press with all his strength to cause damagewhich caused the desperate cry of the diner and subsequently, her cryingFortunately for the diner, an employee of the undisclosed establishment came to help her and remove the shrimp that was torturing her after she tried to boil it alive in water.

The shocking images provoked different reactions throughout social networkswith Users questioning the tradition of boiling crustaceans alive and others laughing at the situation, celebrating the brief revenge that the shrimp was able to carry out against his executioner.

Shrimp video goes viral on TikTok

Since the video went viral, accumulating millions of views and more than 160,000 likes, some users pointed out that The crustacean is a mantis shrimp.which It uses its raptorial claws with impressive strength to hunt and kill its prey..

Along those lines, a user stated that Mantis shrimp can even amputate a finger with the strength of their claws.and they also possess rows of hook-like spikes on their shell. Among the comments, one user joked about the situation, writing: “The shrimp said you hurt me, I hurt you back“.

Another person celebrated the shrimp’s resilience and argued that boiling the animals alive is an act of cruelty.Good for that shrimp! He wasn’t going down without a fight.“, he said. One of them also highlighted the diner’s change of attitude and, celebrating her defense of shrimp, added: “The smile was erased“.