He understood that something was wrong, that child was covered in bruises. So Flaviane Carvalho came to his aid and saved him

Sometimes a small gesture can be of vital importance to another person. It was a woman named who taught this to the world Flaviane Carvalho.

Flaviane Carvalho works as a waitress in the Mrs. Potato restaurant in Orlando, Florida. On New Year’s Day she was on duty and while she was serving her customers, she noticed a strange situation. Two parents with an 11 year old boy. They had ordered food just for them, the minor had several bruises on his body and was lying with his head down.

It wasn’t hard to tell that something was wrong, so the waitress decided to ask him if everything was ok.

He didn’t want to be seen by those two parents, so he has wrote a note and showed it to her behind his back on the sly. “Do you need help?”. The eleven year old has I nodded my head and so Flaviane Carvalho called the police. Maybe it was a trivial thing or maybe something serious. But at that moment he has followed your instincts.

Flaviane Carvalho saves the child’s life

Officers arrived at the restaurant in no time and spoke to the boy. Thanks to his story and a subsequent inspection of the family home, they discovered the sad reality.

The 11 year old came daily abused by his mother’s boyfriend. For days he was beaten with a broom and an iron club. He was left without food, tied to a shopping trolley found in the house and even hung upside down. The medical tests confirmed all the investigators’ suspicions.

Stepfather, Timothy Lee Wilson Aged 36, he was arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse with a weapon and child neglect. Even the mother is in custody for never having helped her son. She stood watching her partner, never lifting a finger and without even providing her son with the care he needed.

The story of this waitress has gone around the world, it’s only thanks to her that the 11-year-old is doing well today. Without her intervention, things could have ended drastically. The agents thanked her and called her a real heroine. A simple question on a slip of paper, she has saved a child’s life.

She testified at the trial and stayed in excellent reports with the 11-year-old, ready to intervene for her every need.