A young girl raised in pittsburgh who left the city and moved to Tampa, Floridaat the age of 23 and not knowing anyone there to pursue a dream, He regretted his decision when he lived in the city for a while. due to multiple reasons.

Around the world and in the United States, Florida is famous for its beaches and pleasant climate, which encourages a unique lifestyle to live. However, Not all people fall in love with the Sunshine State.which has some disadvantages, like every place.

Through an interview with the site Business Insider, Cassey Leigh told her story of regret about moving there from Pittsburgh. At 23 years old, he decided quit his job as a journalist in the city where he grew up, and after a brief investigation, chose the city of Tampa for its intense nightlife and the proximity to beaches and places like Miami and Orlando.

In the first months, everything was going well for the young woman from Pittsburgh, so she rushed to buy a house, but since then the city began to change as well as her experience there. One of the first obstacles that disappointed her was the influx of people who migrated to the cityafter which the traffic became more intense and the beaches filled with people.

Cassey then recounted the problems he had getting a job in journalism. In the first instance, he obtained a marketing position in a local company, and after several attempts to apply for jobs related to his profession, he saw how the doors were closed to him. Fortunately, as the months went by he got a job in his field for a Canadian company.

Given the growth of families that decided to move to Tampa in recent years, the young woman highlighted the incredible increase in prices to buy land in the citywhich led those interested to pay 43 percent more for properties compared to prices from previous years. So, even though she got a good price when she bought the house, property taxes increased sharplygoing from US$700 per year to more than US$2,000 per year.

Determined to leave Tampa, considering the states of North Carolina or South Carolina due to their similarity to Pittsburgh, Cassey also clarified that Home insurance has also increased in recent years due to Florida storms and inflation, and even warns that insurance could charge you more if you don't have the proper hurricane shutters.

How much money does a person need to reside in Tampa, Florida?

One of the points that Cassey Leigh emphasized most when describing The problems in Tampa were the increase in housing prices, and the excessive cost of living. According to a study carried out by the site specialized in real estate RubyHome, a person needed to earn more than US$100,000 per year to buy land last year, while in 2022 the number was US$74,000.

The increase is due to a combination of various factors, such as higher mortgage rates and continued increases in inflation. The number, however, does not escape the rest of the states, since In Tampa, residents needed to earn US$39,000 more in 2023 compared to the previous yearbut in the rest of the country they needed about US$31,000 more.