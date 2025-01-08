The way to flirt has changed radically in recent years. If years ago it was unthinkable meet someone online and people were betting more on chance encounters in person, more and more citizens are choosing dating apps to connect with love interests. Among the best known and most used to search for love, there are some like bumble either Tinderwho have not stopped gaining subscribers for some time.

However, there are those who are more skeptical about the operation of these platforms after having experienced one or another. bad experience that they do not forget. It is the case of Emilio (@emiliovmanzano on TikTok), a young man who lives in Madrid and who has now told one of the most surreal stories that happened to him during a date with a boy whom he met on one of these applications.

For him, what he experienced then was “a good scare” and, although it happened more than three years ago, during his first year independent, the truth is that he has never gotten over it. Although at that time she had joined Tinder at the insistence of her friends after leaving her town, she had a time without using it due to laziness until he received an email from the application.

She matched with a boy on Tinder and they met for dinner

In this email they warned the protagonist of this story that he had to use the application again if you did not want your account to be deleted. A threat that Emilio did not take lightly and that forced him to return to the dating world so as not to lose some of the conversations he had on Tinder: "Those chats couldn't be lost because they gave me life," the man now explains. content creator, who returned to the application without a second thought.









Once back on Tinder, Emilio explains what he did match “with a great guy”: «That was for me. He was my prototype of the perfect man, he had the same interests as me, He was handsome, he had a great body…», remembers the young man, to whom this boy did not take long to speak after connecting. “I stood still and got to work talking to him,” he says now.

Although his suitor seemed very attractive to him, the tiktoker is not one of those who “meets a guy overnight”, so they spent several days talking before deciding to meet permanently. That’s when his admirer invited him to eat something at his housesomething that the young man could not reject: «To me If they invite me to dinner, it’s free…I said yes, everything is free for me…”, says the boy, who accepted the invitation with delight.

His date put a laxative in his wine glass

Once home from his Tinder match, Emilio lived what is considered the perfect evening, with a glass of good wine. What was not expected is that the strange aftertaste that the glass of alcohol left him after each sip was not part of the drink: «I had put laxative in the cup! How could I think that this guy, with the good polish he has, was going to put laxative in my glass? Everything crossed my mind, except that option…,” he says.

At the time of accidentally ingesting this medication, of course, the content creator became sick. a “terrible urge” to go to the bathroom: “I had to stay in that chair for two more minutes and I was so upset,” he jokes when talking about the belly pain he began to feel during the appointment. Without thinking twice, she asked her suitor if he could tell him where the toilet was and he ran without looking back.

Without knowing what was happening to him, Emilio spent a long time in the bathroom “expelling all the poison he had inside,” thinking that he must have gotten sick. However, the worst was yet to come: «I’m going to flush the toilet and it doesn’t go. I was already getting nervous, I didn’t want to leave the boy the cake.», he continues explaining, remembering that he went around the bathroom many times looking for a solution without much success.

He then decided to leave the bathroom and, despite the embarrassment this caused him, tell his date what happened. The young man was quick to downplay the situation and told him that he was going to see what happened with the broken cisternto which Emilio waited for him at the table. «The time passed and the boy did not come, He spent about 10 or 15 minutes in the bathroom and I was already upset,” recalls the tiktoker, who decided to go to the bathroom to see if something had happened to his date.

It was not the first time that her date was reported to the Police

Upon opening the door, Emilio found one of the worst scenes he could have imagined. «I stayed stiff. I found the guy eating my shitkneeling in front of the toilet bowl. “I couldn’t move, I felt like I had seen a ghost,” he explains when talking about what he felt when he saw his date in that position. That was when the young tiktoker He feared for his physical integrity and ran out of the apartment to report what had happened to him. before the police.

However, upon arriving at the barracks, he learned that there was noOr was it the first time his date had done something like that? with a person: «I say the address and they tell me that many boys and girls like you had already come to complain about this man. “The address and the story you are telling us match,” the agent then replied, leaving Emilio even more surprised.

Although he admits that this was “the worst experience of your life”the content creator has explained that it has helped him learn a valuable lesson for his current life: «In short, Do not download these applications, there is a lot of crazy stuff out there. Just as it happened to me, it can happen to you,” he concluded in this video, which has surpassed four million views in the last few hours.