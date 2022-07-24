Bera Ivanishvili and Nanuka Gudavadze announced the arrival of a baby: the world was eager to see what he looked like

Bera Ivanishvili he is a very famous model, known all over the world for his uncommon characteristic: he is albino. His wife, on the other hand, is a famous influencer named Nanuka Gudavadze.

Both are very popular on social media and when they announced the wonderful news of expecting a child, everyone became curious aboutaspect of the unborn future. With an albino dad, the chances of her inheriting his looks were pretty high.

Bera Ivanishvili and Nanuka Gudavadze got married in Svetiskhoveli Cathedral in Mtskheta, with a private ceremony. Among the guests there were only family members, close friends and colleagues from the world of fashion and entertainment. They both chose to wear some traditional Georgian clothes.

The wedding photos went around the world. A couple loved and followed by an incredible number of people. Shortly after the ceremony, the news arrived that everyone welcomed with amazement: thearrival of a baby.

On social media, people are intrigued and they followed the nine months of gestation, waiting to see the newborn. “Will he be born albino?”this is the question that everyone wrote in the comments under the posts of the model and the influencer.

The birth of the son of Bera Ivanishvili and Nanuka Gudavadze

Eventually, the long awaited moment has arrived: the new mother and the new father have welcomed the fruit of their love in their arms.

The little one did not inherit the characteristics of his father, he was not born albino. He has fair skin and blue eyes and is incredibly beautiful. A beauty that he has taken from both his mom and his dad. Today he has grown up and there is not a single photo in which the little one does not appear smiling and loved by his parents.

Bera Ivanishvili and Nanuka Gudavadze are very popular on social media.

Their posts reach all over the world and an incredible number of reactions and comments.