She escaped from the herd and took refuge in the woods to protect her puppies: the story of the sow Matilda

The story of Matilda moved the web. A mother sow that is escaped from a farm to give birth to her own ten pigs, in a safe place. The story comes from the county of Nottinghamshire, in the United Kingdom.

Shortly before giving birth, the loving mom managed to escape from that place and to take refuge in the woods, where she gave birth to the fruit of her love: ten pigs. Destiny decided to put an angel in her path, which changed her life. A woman named Anna Aston she had gone out for a walk with her four-legged friend, when she noticed the condition of the new mother. Not knowing what to do, he suffered alerted the volunteers of the association Brinsley Animal Rescue.

Rescuers immediately intervened on the spot to help Matilda. The volunteer Louise Smith he said:

I was worried about them it didn’t seem like a safe place. She had a nose ring that prevented her from getting food on her own. Sow mothers have a natural instinct and Matilda has fled to the woods to give birth and secure herself and her cubs. She doesn’t deserve to be sent back to the farm. The breeders presented themselves with the pretense of having all the animals back. She is a mother who only tries to protect her young and we want to help her.

To achieve this, the association has created a fundraiser and the boys managed to collect the signatures necessary to make those people desist. Thanks to the intervention of these angels, as soon as Matilda gets better, she will come transferred to a shelter, where he will be able to live his new life free and happy together with his ten pigs.

A story that teaches us that a mother’s love it has no limits. Matilda managed to escape from that kennel, because she knew she had to get her puppies to safety.