She makes the ‘signal for help’ at Ikea, and has her abusive husband arrested

The military intervened following the victim’s request for help to a customer of the commercial exercise, expressed through the Signal for help, the conventional gesture of the open hand with the thumb closed on the palm and the fingers closing on it. The immediate investigations allowed the carabinieri to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts, making use, among other things, of the images taken from the video surveillance systems present in the shopping centre, and from the testimony of those present.

It emerged that the man, after shopping with the woman, first heavily insulted her for having bought a piece of furniture that was difficult to transport in the car and subsequently attacked her by grabbing her hair and yanking her.

The 48-year-old confided to the military that she had already reported the man for the same reasons in April last year, requesting on that occasion to be placed in a protected structure, to then change her mind and return with her partner. The man was locked up in the Piazza Lanza prison in Catania.

