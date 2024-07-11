According to the criteria of

It’s about the Annie Knight, 26, who sells explicit images of herself onlineon the famous OnlyFans platform. According to The New York Post, this influencer accumulated a tax debt of US$405,000 due to his income on the platform.

The creator explained that when she started her career on the platform, she didn’t anticipate the tax impact her earnings would have. As her income increased, so did her tax liabilities. Debt accumulated due to a lack of foresight and proper advice on how to manage their finances.

However, Knight also told the New York Post that Keep 50 percent of your earnings in a separate account to put toward your taxesso the fiscal impact was not as large as expected.

“In fact, I transferred about US$100,000 from my tax accountwhich was a nice end-of-fiscal-year gift to myself,” Knight said of the money he had set aside.

“I never stress about money, and money is the number one stressor for most people, so once you eliminate that, definitely contributes to a happier life”, added the adult content creator.

This case highlights the importance of financial planning for content creators on platforms like OnlyFans. Many of them may not be prepared to handle the tax aspects of their earnings, which can result in significant debts to tax authorities.

It is essential for content creators to seek professional advice to properly manage their income and avoid unpleasant surprises with the tax authorities.

How much can you earn per month on OnlyFans?

As detailed by the New York Post, the content generator manages to earn more than US$100,000 per monthas she herself revealed at the end of 2023.

In fact, the erotic content creator showed a screenshot of her earnings during September 2023, in the summary she showed the incredible figure of US$104,000 that she generated just by selling intimate images.