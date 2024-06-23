Although various studies have proven that social networks can cause higher levels of stress and depression among young people, they also show acceptance and self-love. An example of this is a TikTok user who has fun showing everyone that she doesn’t have her front teeth and the situations he has had to face because of it.

TikTok user @kdubschi has gained popularity on the Chinese social network for sharing the story of how She lost her upper front teeth when she was still a child and had an accident next to his sister.

She began by saying that it wasn’t a very exciting story and that even she doesn’t remember it well, but that, according to her family, He was playing with his sister to recreate Cirque du Soleil acrobatics.

The little girl climbed onto her sister’s shoulders and jumped. She intended to do a flip in the air, but she ended up hitting many objects and bit her lip, she even said that she has a scar from it. But The most important effect was that at least two front teeth were destroyed.

She explained that her family did not have health insurance so it was not possible for them to take her to the dentist. Besides They felt calm because it was their baby teeth., they considered that later the permanent ones would appear and there would be no problem. But it was not like that.

Although his permanent teeth actually grew without any major problems, when he was 20 years old he decided to have a check-up to put in dental correction devices and the doctors were surprised when they saw his x-ray because they told him that Only people with a traumatic facial injury showed a condition like his.

“My bone was very thin and my teeth had no roots, there was nothing to hold them,” he explained.

She added that the dentist asked her how she could eat and she said that she had always done it with her back teeth because if she did it with her front teeth it would cause pain. Fortunately, that was the reason why he hadn’t lost those pieces.

What does the young woman who lost her front teeth when she was little plan to do?

On his TikTok account @kdubschi he also shared that he is carrying out a process to place permanent upper teeth implants.

But while that is happening, he is using small false teeth that, although they look natural, in other videos he has stated that Suddenly they come out of his mouth, surprising everyone.