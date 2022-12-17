Now, after 4 years have passed, the dismissed employee has been able to compensate part of the damages she suffered, as she received compensation of 11,000 pounds ($ 13,000).

The employee had filed a case against the institution in which she was working, against the termination of her services, which she confirmed was “illegal”.

Tracy Sherwood was an employee of an educational institution in the West Midlands, western England, and this employee was fired after she infuriated the company’s general manager, because she went out to eat with her colleagues at the height of the company’s crisis.

The manager considered eating the meal a “betrayal” of the company and evidence that it was not dedicated to the job it occupies.

Indeed, the employee was fired for what was said to be her “serious misconduct”.

However, the employee did not receive what happened to her, and she filed a case against the institution after her “immoral dismissal from work”, and she succeeded in obtaining large financial compensation.

The court upheld the employee’s claims that the justifications for terminating her services were invalid.