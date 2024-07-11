Once again the heat has claimed an innocent victim: a girl of only 2 years old died in the family car. Her father had left her in the car with the air conditioning on but it went off, bringing the temperature to 42°C.

Little Parker

There was nothing that could be done for her.

2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Left in Car in Sunlight

Another tragedy has occurred due to the fault of the temperatures too high and due to an oversight. The young victim of this ugly news story is a girl just 2 years old, which passed away because it remained closed in the car of the father under the sun with the windows closed.

Stock image

The little girl remained locked in the vehicle for 30 minutes and the temperature inside the vehicle reached around 42°C. The person responsible for the incident is the father of the little girl, who claims to have left his daughter in the car but with the air conditioning on.

The man then went down to run an errand and upon his return found the little girl unconscious. Obviously the man promptly took his daughter to hospitalbut despite the doctors’ efforts it was not possible to save her.

An investigation has been launched to reconstruct the facts

The little girl in question answered to the name of Parker while his father, Chrisis a 37-year-old man who has always put his daughter first. He himself promptly declared how it was aware of high temperatures, which is why he would have left the car on and the air conditioning on before getting off.

Parker’s parents

When he returned, however, the little girl was unconscious and was immediately transported to the intensive care unit at the local hospital. Unfortunately, however, the doctors’ efforts were not enough to save her life, as the little girl is dead a few minutes after arriving at the hospital.

Obviously it was opened an investigation aimed at reconstructing what happened. Investigators are investigating to reconstruct the scene and above all to understand how long the little girl remained in the car without the air conditioning on. It is not the first time that a small child has died due to the heat. For this reason we invite all parents to never leave their children in the car, not even for short periods of time.