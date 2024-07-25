The story which saw as protagonist Giuliana Faraci It really hit everyone. This is because the woman complained of severe discomfort after eating fish. Now a doctor and a nurse from 118 are being investigated in relation to her death.

Here are the latest updates on the case.

Giuliana Faraci dies after a fish-based dinner

The sad story which sees as protagonist Giuliana Faraci takes place in Sicily. The woman, who was only 40 years old, died in Saint Agatha of MilitelloBefore the illness she had consumed some fish but, apparently, she did not receive the right attention from those who should have helped her.

The woman had gone with some friends to a restaurant renowned for the aforementioned specialties. However, towards the early hours of the morning she began to feel unwell, accusing vomiting, diarrhea and high fever. She then decided to contact the health workers after receiving help from her family.

The mother promptly contacted 118 who immediately confirmed that there were no cardiac criticalities. The woman would have therefore asked to be taken to the hospital anyway for further tests, but the doctor of the ambulance would have denied consent to this request.

Doctor and nurse investigated for manslaughter

Perhaps if Giuliana had gone to the hospital the worst could have been avoided, but that was not the case. After the visit the woman went to sleep, but unfortunately she never woke up from that sleep. To find her before her life the mother.

At first it was assumed that the woman had eaten sushi, but later it was declared that she had only eaten cooked fish. The friends talked about a dinner of lobster linguine and mixed fried fish.

The causes of Giuliana’s death are however to be excluded with regards to her diet as all the other diners did not suffer any kind of damage. In any case, the doctor and the nurse who assisted Giuliana and denied her hospitalization have been investigated for manslaughter. Now there is nothing else to do but wait for the outcome of theautopsy of the woman to understand what really happened to her.