The television host Yolanda Andrade surprises her fans by how she looks after having spent days sick, because she was caught without the patch she wears over her eye since he was diagnosed with an aneurysm.

A video is circulating on social media in which Yolanda Andrade He appears without the patch on his eye and shows how part of his face looks like, before which his fans express their love and wishes for a speedy recovery.

The image worries many of her followers, because Yolanda Andrade does not look quite right, someone even told her that “it’s not her” and “she looks old”.

Yolanda Andradefrom Culiacan, Sinaloa, He has already resumed his working life and records the program ‘Montse & Joe’, with Montserrat Oliver, but he spent weeks without working and taking care of his health, fortunately he is on the right track in his recovery.

Marilé Andrade, sister of Yolanda Andradeis the one who shares a video on networks in which her famous sister appears without the patch and draws the attention of her fans.

In this video you can see Marilé giving medicine to Yolanda Andradewho is not wearing a drop of makeup, glasses, or eyepatch, so she reveals her face and shows how she looks since she left the hospital.

Yolanda Andrade and Montserrat Oliver successfully host ‘Montse & Joe’ on television. Instagram photo

“emaciated” ; “tired” ; “It’s not worth showing it like this”; “How old he looks…” ; “I thought she was an old lady” and “That person is not Yolanda”, These are some comments from Yolanda Andrade’s fans after looking at the controversial image shared by her sister Marilé Andrade.

“I am already improving…”, writes Yolanda Andrade, who is still under medical observation and follows his treatment for the aneurysm that was detected in his eye to the letter, has commented on it in several interviews for Mexican television.

