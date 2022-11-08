Mother locks her daughter in the house for seven years to hide her from her father

She has been locking up her daughter in the house since she was 18 months old to hide her from her father: this is what happened in Germany with the little girl who was released by the police after 7 years of imprisonment.

According to what was reconstructed by the agents, the girl was detained in 2015 by her mother at the age of 18 months to prevent her from having relations with her father, from whom she had divorced.

The girl spent 7 years in a single room in the apartment of her maternal grandparents in Attendorn, a small town of 25,000 inhabitants located east of Cologne.

The little girl, who has never left the house since she was one and a half years old, has never attended kindergarten or attended other children.

The little girl reportedly can read and write, but has difficulty walking and below-normal muscle mass due to a lack of physical activity outdoors.

According to the authorities, the child, temporarily entrusted to another family, is in “good general conditions” and would not have suffered from the trauma suffered.

The little girl, in fact, would be “surprised” and “happy” by the impact with the outside world even if she will now have to start a long path of physical and psychological rehabilitation.