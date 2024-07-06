It is a common idea in the United States and the world that It is not a good idea to mix business with your partner.and that they must be separate because otherwise, sooner or later, the relationship will end up wearing out or something could happen that generates a conflict. That is said, but A New York couple broke up with the aforementioned speech.

A woman named Tawny Lara told the site Business Insider that Having joined the business with her partner Nick made their bond strongerTogether, they created a non-alcoholic beverage brand, and while the journey was challenging for both of them, it ended up being a positive experience.

Although the girl revealed that common complications of the dynamics may arise, she explained that Knowing each other so well made everything flow better. On the work side, “Why not start a business with someone who knows it inside and out? Someone who understands your tendency or knows what activities help you relax,” he asked.

And then he added: “Starting a business with my husband has strengthened our relationship”. Together, they made the decision to take the risk, and so far everything seems to be working perfectly. Their main motivation, the woman says, is have the added bonus of not having needed alcohol either for this challenge. “We deal with the emotional turmoil and need to set boundaries that often come with changing relationships with alcohol,” she wrote.

The big secret to doing business as a couple in the United States

Although he mentioned several factors that made possible the success in creating a brand of non-alcoholic beverages with his partner, the woman, through an article in Business InsiderI think that The main secret that made the whole process easier was the good communication between both of them.to avoid any kind of misunderstanding or distrust of one over the other.

“Identifying and adapting our individual communication styles makes us excellent business partners”, Lara explained. As in any aspect of life, and especially in a relationship, clear and concise communication makes bonds or relationships healthier in every way.

Also, something he stressed is that They did not limit themselves to doing everything themselves, but asked for help. both from the point of view of the couple and as coworkers. They received advice on both aspects and this meant that they did not mix up, with the aim of focusing in the best way on the two types of relationships.