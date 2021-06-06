Ingrid sieburger (59) presents herself as “passionate about plants”. It is a neighbor of San Isidro, in the North Zone of Greater Buenos Aires, and currently in his garden rest more than 4,000 cacti and other succulents. In the afternoons he gives courses in which he teaches how to care for these species, and he has a project to launch a book in which he tells all his experience in gardening.

More than 20 years ago Ingrid inherited the his mother’s passion by the cacti. “My mother had a mountain of cactus in the middle of our garden. Everything had been brought from the North of Argentina, even the stones. Now it is impossible to think that something like this can be done, nature is not touched”, clarifies the collector of plants.

Years later, history repeats itself in another way. This time, in Ingrid Sieburger’s garden the specimens are meticulously arranged in pots, according to their needs and genders. Between one floor and another there is almost no space. They are all supported on tables, shelves and shelves classified with a small sign, because “grouped like this, they are better studied,” says Ingrid.

In Ingrid Sieburger’s garden there are more than 4,000 plants, the vast majority of which are cacti and other succulents.

In her day-to-day life, Ingrid has a mandatory tour of the army of succulents that surround the house. “My routine is simple: I go looking who needs something and I do it, a pot change, some plague poison, or just plain water. It can also happen that the plant is over something, and have to intervene so that it does not rot “, says the neighbor of Zona Norte.

Among the myriad of cacti and succulents that line the patio, Ingrid finds it impossible to decide on a favorite. “I take great care of all of them, plus those that my students give me with love. Many of them sell rare or difficult plants because they met and learned in my courses, “explains the neighbor from San Isidro.

And he adds: “There are always ‘difficult figures’, but you have to get on the campaign trail and get them. I don’t buy fashion plants, they are ridiculously expensive. If I like them, I hope the fashion passes. I usually get everything in specialized nurseries and I always go with an open eye looking everywhere “.



Ingrid’s garden. Every day he takes a tour to attend the plants.

And it is that, for 17 years Ingrid has dedicated herself to giving face-to-face and distance courses. There he dumps all his knowledge about the care and treatment of cacti. “The greatest concern of the people goes through how to take care of them. This topic is suitable for a three-month course, because it is too broad to learn in a few days. Generalizing often kills plants“, he warns Ingrid Sieburger.

In relation to this, the neighbor of San Isidro also explained that her greatest achievement during all these years was that, “progressively the plants began to be called for their real name and that they know how to take care of them. That’s what I teach, to recognize that something is wrong and to want to fix it. “

“One of the great obstacles in this profession are those people who do not know much, inform and advise very badly. That saddens me because I see that sometimes people pay attention to someone who does not show any experience in the subject and just wants to make a profit. I’m interested in the plants don’t die“he added.



Ingrid Sieburger. One of his favorite crops is in the town of Moreno (GBA). There he takes his students for a walk.

Ingrid Sieburger was vice president and member of the Cactus and Succulents Collector’s Circle of the Argentine Republic (CCCC) for 12 years. “My step was my base, I learned a lot,” he says.

The CCCC is presented as a non-profit civil association, founded in 1959. Its main objective is to bring together collectors and fans of cacti and other succulents to share their experiences in meetings, which are held second Friday of each month.

An informative bulletin with news is distributed at each meeting, and once a year they hold a plant exhibition. Growing advice is given, helping each other, and with other growers from around the world.

In addition, specimens of plants and seeds are exchanged. With the exchange of seeds, it is avoided “that rare adult plants are collected, or those that are in danger of extinction in their natural habitat, and it becomes easier to find them in a crop without damaging anything,” they report from the CCCC.



Ingrid Sieburger during the presentation of an article, in which I collaborate, for the International Botanical Magazine

“You learn by being close to those who have already traveled a path and they teach you from their experience, that is why I remember the CCCC with great affection, now I am only linked to the friends I made there, and to their Cactus Expo to which they invite me as a jury, “says Ingrid, who maintains a friendly relationship with the current president, Angélica Bruballa.

“With Angélica we have the project of writing a book. I am going to add all my experience of more than 20 years, only dedicated to cacti and succulents. We are already looking for an editor and whoever will distribute it,” concludes Ingrid.

The rage of pandemic nurseries.

Although Ingrid Sieburger assures that during the quarantine the enrollments to the courses that she dictates did not increase, but if they remained constant, the attendance at the nurseries in those months was higher than usual. This resulted in long lines to supply new plants to houses throughout Greater Buenos Aires.

According to estimates by the Argentine Association of Floriculturists and Vivieristas, the average attendance to these places increased by 80% in the months prior to the pandemic.

Particularly, in the case of cacti and succulents, their sale increased due to the ease of their care, and because they can be indoor plants. “The biggest advantage of cacti and succulents is the little watering they need. You can go on vacation and when you come back they are fine,” Ingrid Sieburber previously explained.