A (Gulf) wife loaned her (Gulf) husband 30,000 dirhams, on the condition that he return the amount to her after his financial conditions improved, but he refused to return the amount, claiming that he did not have a permanent debt, which made her sue him before the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court, to demand that he be obligated to pay She has the amount owed to her, and obliges him to pay the fees and expenses, and accordingly the court obligated the defendant to pay the plaintiff 30 thousand dirhams, and obliged him to pay the fees and expenses.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that she had loaned the defendant 30,000 dirhams, an advance that he pledged to pay after his financial conditions improved, and he admitted before the Family Court that he had taken the amount as an advance, and that he would pay it after his conditions improved, and an agreement was concluded between them at the Family Court, stipulating that the amount be paid after his conditions improved. However, after two years had passed, he procrastinated and refused to return it, claiming that he did not have a permanent debt in his interest before the one-day court.

In his defense memorandum, the defendant indicated that the court did not have qualitative jurisdiction to consider the case, because the amount agreed upon under a settlement agreement was before the Family Guidance and Reform Committee, and that the examination of whether or not it was a creditor arising from a family relationship falls within the jurisdiction of the Personal Status Court. The case may not be heard before the Civil Court because it was previously decided before the Personal Status Execution Judge, and it may not be reconsidered before the court, pursuant to the Civil Procedures Law. He requested that the case be dismissed, and that its expenses and fees remain on the plaintiff.

In the operative part of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ruling, it was stated that the defenses raised by the defendant that the court does not have jurisdiction over the case, given that it is within the jurisdiction of the Personal Status Court, are rejected, and should be rejected, because the case relates to a financial claim of 30,000 dirhams, and falls within the jurisdiction of the Civil Court. In accordance with the provisions of Article 24 of the Civil Procedure Code, the court is competent to consider all requests, disputes, and primary suits, except for those excluded by a special provision.

She explained that the amount of money in the lawsuit is not considered one of the lawsuits related to personal status issues, because according to Article 62 of the Personal Status Law, which stipulates that “an adult woman is free to dispose of her money, and the husband may not dispose of her money without her consent, as each of them has a financial responsibility.” Independently, if one of them participated with the other in developing money or building a house and the like, he had the right to return to the other for his share in it upon divorce or death.

She indicated that the court concludes, according to the practice of the jurisprudence of the Court of Cassation in Ras Al Khaimah, that the jurisdiction of the Personal Status Court in the case is only in the event that the divorce has taken place between them, but in the case of the lawsuit that the marital relationship still exists between the two parties, and that the civil court is competent to consider financial disputes between them.

She added that the defendant acknowledged in the agreement signed between him and the plaintiff his indebtedness to her for the amount of money, which is a judicial declaration as it was made before a judicial authority and is considered an evidence against him, and the plaintiff’s request to compel him to pay the value of the debt, amounting to 30 thousand dirhams, is on his way, and it came on the basis of reality and law. And that what the defendant insisted on not being entitled to the value of the debt until his financial conditions improved is a statement that is rejected, and the court cannot go along with him in his request, as it is not reasonable for the plaintiff to wait for an unknown period to claim her money, and two years have passed since the defendant received the debt Accordingly, the court orders the defendant to pay the plaintiff 30 thousand dirhams, and obliges him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.

The husband entered into an agreement with the Family Court stipulating that he would pay the amount after his circumstances improved.