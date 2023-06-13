SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Kristine McDivitt Tompkins’ idea of ​​strengthening sisterly ties is a month-long trip to Antarctica on an icebreaker ship, including a frigid plunge into the frigid waters of the Ross Sea, kayaking, hiking on icebergs and a lot of time analyzing maps.

“It’s heaven down there,” said Tompkins, a former CEO of Patagonia, the outdoor clothing company. At her home in Southern California last month, she recalled an expedition she went on with her brother a few months earlier.

After her stay in Antarctica, she headed to Chile and Argentina, working on conservation projects that she and her husband had started some 30 years earlier. Tompkins, 72, has intensified those efforts in recent years, including meeting recently with the President of Chile to discuss donating land for a new national park.

She is the subject of “Wild Life,” a new documentary that tells the story of Tompkins and her late husband, Doug Tompkins, one of the founders of the North Face and Esprit clothing companies, as well as their conservation projects.

In a way, Tompkins’ life as an environmentalist began as a teenager in Southern California, where she became friends with Yvon Chouinard. She began working in his climbing equipment business, and after college, she became one of the first employees of a company he founded in 1973, Patagonia. She eventually rose to lead the company in the 1980s and 1990s. But she began to feel something was missing.

“I was really drowning and feeling some kind of desperate need to find out something else,” he said.

He bumped into Tompkins, whom he had previously met. He had recently sold his half of Esprit, reportedly for about $150 million, lamenting his role in the consumer-driven economy and wanting to focus on conservation.

“It was love right away, but it was also, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” he recalled.

As their relationship grew closer, she ventured out. At 43, she retired from Patagonia and joined Tompkins in southern Chile. The couple married in 1994, he at 51, she at 44.

They concentrated on buying land, from which they removed cattle, fences, and invasive species. His efforts met with fierce opposition. Complaints ranged from criticism that they were disrupting the livelihoods of local farmers to more conspiracy theories, such as conspiring to send the region’s water to China. His adversaries included, at various times, government figures, an energy company, the Catholic Church and the salmon industry.

While navigating their new marriage, they established Tompkins Conservation.

On December 8, 2015, Tompkins was on a kayak trip on General Carrera Lake, which straddles Chile and Argentina, when it capsized. She spent about an hour in the freezing water and died before she got to the hospital.

In her grief, she felt lost, but ultimately decided to step up her conservation efforts. In all, Tompkins Conservation has created or expanded 15 national parks, protecting more than 5.7 million hectares in Argentina and Chile—an initiative she continues.

“What I keep looking for is this icy clarity and confrontation of extreme circumstances, harshness and difficulty. I think it makes me feel like I’m breathing,” Tompkins said of his conservation work.

By: NADAV GAVRIELOV