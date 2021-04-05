The spotlight shines on a beautiful young woman who led the procession of royal mummies on his journey across Cairo from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat.

Despite the emergence of many female faces during the procession, this girl who appeared wearing Pharaonic clothes was the most striking of the public, as many questioned on social media about her identity, and it became clear later that she was an Egyptian-British model and actress, called, Miral Mahilian.

Miral commented on her participation in the procession of the transfer of royal mummies through her “Instagram” page, saying: “I am very proud and honored to be a part of such a historic day. Words cannot describe the feeling of walking with the great pharaohs in the gold show.”

The young woman is famous for appearing in many commercials inside and outside Egypt, as she has been working in the commercial advertising field for years. She also presented her first artistic work in 2017, with the artist, Amir Karara, through the series “Kalbash”.

In the same year, Miral co-starred in the movie “The Monkey Betskall”, written and directed by Peter Mimi, and starring Ahmed El-Fishawi, Amr Waked, Reham Hajjaj, Sayed Ragab, and Rania Shaheen.

Miral is best known for her portrayal of the character, Engy Al-Moji, in the series “For Love, a Last Chance” in 2018, starring Dalia Al-Beheiry, Firas Saeed, Amal Rizk, Amira Al-Aidi, Wahba Al-Abasiri, and the series directed by Manal Al-Saifi.