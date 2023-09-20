Nicoleta Buliga, a 51-year-old nurse, moved from Italy to Spain for love: her partner killed her and then took his own life

He was called Nicoleta Buliga and the Romanian woman, who had lived in Italy for many years, was killed in Spain by her partner on the night between last Thursday and Friday, she was 51 years old. The man, also Romanian, after stabbing her to death, took his own life by hanging himself in the same house as her.

Yet another case of femicide, this time followed by suicide, occurred in recent days in Spain. To be precise, it was consumed in the night between last Thursday and Friday Castellon De La Planaa small municipality in the Valencia area.

Nicoleta Buliga had moved there, in an apartment on Calle La Uniòn, last June. a 51-year-old nurse of Romanian originwho had lived and worked in Italy for decades.

In fact, the woman lived most of her life in Treviso. There she had had a long relationship in the past, from which his was born sonand had found work as a nurse at the San Camillo hospital of the Venetian province.

About two years ago she met and fell in love with a man, a fellow countryman of hers, named Ioan Corbaceri and three years older than her.

Theirs was an overwhelming love, which had pushed the woman to make the drastic decision to leave Italy and move to him in Spain, near Valencia.

The tragic death of Nicoleta Buliga

In June the definitive transfer and the beginning of what was supposed to be his new life.

That relationship that Nicoleta Buliga hoped would become a dream, instead quickly turned into a nightmare.

The woman’s colleagues, suspicious of her absence at work and the lack of responses, became concerned and have alerted the authorities. The latter, during the inspection of his residence, made the bitter discovery.

In the House they lay the lifeless bodies of Nicoleta and Ioan. She was on the ground, immersed in a pool of her own blood, caused by her numerous stab wounds that her partner had inflicted on her, breaking her life in a few moments.

He, however, was found hanged. A detail that led investigators to consider that house the scene of a murder-suicide.