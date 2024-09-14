It’s yellow in Miane, in the province of Treviso, where Susanna Recchia45 years old, and her 3-year-old daughter are missing. The woman left her home on the evening of Friday, September 13, aboard a white Volkswagen Tiguan, leaving no trace of her and the little girl. The search is ongoing, but at the moment no significant details have emerged about their possible fate.

Young mother disappears into thin air with her 3-year-old daughter: the story of Susanna Recchia

Susanna, about 165 cm tall, with curly brown hair and eyes of the same color, has two distinctive tattoos on her right shoulder. These details, along with the license plate of the car FJ255VE, are crucial for the police and the Prefecture, which has activated the protocol for the search for missing persons. The invitation to anyone who may have seen her or has information is to immediately contact 112.

The small community of Miane is shocked and worried about the fate of the mother and child. At the moment it is not clear whether Susanna left voluntarily or if there are other circumstances behind this sudden disappearance. The authorities are examining all hypotheses and monitoring every possible report.

Susanna’s story is reminiscent of other similar cases that have kept Italy in suspense over the years. Other mothers who have disappeared into thin air, leaving no traces except a series of mysteries and complicated investigations.

More recent is the case of Viviana Parisi, who disappeared together with her son Gioele in 2020 in the province of Messina. That too was a disappearance shrouded in mystery, which culminated in a tragic discovery after weeks of research.

Law enforcement is working tirelessly to find Susanna and her baby, with the help of volunteers and dog units. Every hour that passes is crucial. There are fears that the woman may be in a dangerous or emotionally fragile situation.