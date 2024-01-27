The drama of Lamia Rahman, the 18-year-old missing since Wednesday: she left home, but never arrived at school

In these hours all investigations are underway for the disappearance of an 18 year old, called Lamia Rahman, which appears to have disappeared on Wednesday 24 January. She left home to go to school, she took the bus, but she never arrived at the institute.

In these hours the police are working to understand where she might have gone and above all, to understand the reasons behind this mysterious disappearance. Many are publishing many appeals on social media. Everyone describes her as a person shy and introverted.

According to information released by some local media, the story began on the morning of Wednesday 24 January. Precisely from the municipality of Welshwhich is located in the province of Viterbo.

The girl, as always, had left the house that morning to go to school. She was wearing a black jacket and a pink t-shirt underneath, gray jeans-like trousers. On her face a pair of black sunglasses and one backpacker.

Lamia attends the institute for dental technicians and took the bus to arrive in the municipality of Civita Castellana.

From what they say, the girl took the bus. It was precisely on that vehicle that they saw her the last timebut the 18 year old is not never entered school and she never even returned to her home.

The appeals for the disappearance of Lamia Rahman

The family members were there right away be alarmed. In the appeals published on social media, they wrote that his the phone rings empty and who doesn't even respond to messages. They say the mother is very worried.

For this reason all operations are underway at this time researchwith the hope that the family will be able to embrace the girl again as soon as possible.

The Carabinieri after the complaint presented by the teenager's family, they are currently viewing the video clips of some video surveillance cameras. They want to understand if she actually left alone or in the company of someone. There will be further updates on the incident.