From Catania comes news that has left everyone speechless. She leaves him and he runs over her friend. 52-year-old Piero Maurizio Nasca confessed that he wanted to take the life of Cettina Cetty De Bormida, a 69-year-old woman who was a friend of his wife who had estranged from him. She would have done it because she was intrudedaccording to him, in couple relationship, causing breakage.

It was not an accidental accident, the one that occurred in the industrial area of ​​the Sicilian city. But of a premeditated murder, which the man has already confessed to. Saturday morning the wife had them confirmed that he would file for separationthen leaving with the friend who was with her in that meeting agreed between the spouses to talk.

Piero Maurizio Nasca, when he saw the women leaving, took his car and ran over both women. The 69-year-old, originally from the province of Enna, didn’t make it. While his wife suffered serious injuries. Admitted to the San Marco hospitalis not life threatening.

The man then walked away, called the police and waited for the officers to arrive, confessing everything. The policemen snapped the handcuffs on his wrists. He will have to answer for the murder of the 69-year-old woman and the attempted murder of his wife.

When the officers took him to the police station, the man asked about the two women. Ascertaining that his wife’s friend was gone, he said that she deserved it, because he had meddled in their relationship.

In the past, in reality, the woman had reported him for violence and crimes against property. The two then got closer again, but then the woman decided to leave him permanently, finding help in her friend.