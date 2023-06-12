3-year-old daughter unattended, the risked tragedy and the trial

A woman aged 27 will be tried for abandonment of minor. The facts date back to 2017 and only by a miracle one 3 year old girl left unattended has not fallen on deaf ears. Now her mother, guilty of leaving her alone in the room of a bad and breakfast Romewill have to appear before a judge. The woman, Ma Nadia Suzuki, – reads the Messenger – originally from Philippinesis accused before the court of Rome on the charge of abandonment of a minor, “con the aggravating circumstance to have committed the crime against the own daughter“. The woman probably left her asleep, before she left the B&B, locking up he carries it behind him.

