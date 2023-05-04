Newborn left in the Cradle for Life in Bergamo, the mother also left a note explaining the reasons for her gesture

Another heartbreaking episode took place yesterday, Wednesday 3 April, in the city of Bergamo. A baby girl born a few hours ago, she was left in the cradle for life, which is located in front of the headquarters of the Red Cross. Her mother explained her motives in a note.

A story that obviously broke everyone’s hearts. From the first information that emerged the little girl seems to be in good conditions of health, even if the doctors will have to submit it to further investigations.

According to information released by the local media, the events took place in the early afternoon of Wednesday 3rd April. Precisely in front of the Red Cross evenings, in the city of Bergamo.

It was precisely theWomen Doctors Association. This is because she could be of support to mothers in a state of great difficulty, but until yesterday no one had it never used.

The operators present in the structure, when they have heard the alarm playing, they hadn’t realized at all what was happening. But only after arriving at that place, that they made the heartbreaking discovery.

The little girl had been left there by her motherwhich next to it had placed a ticket in which he explained the reason for his heartbreaking choice.

Newborn Left in Cradle for Life: Her Mother’s Letter

At home, just me and her. I can’t, but I wish her all the luck and happiness in the world. A kiss, forever (from mom). I entrust you with an important piece of my life, which I will certainly never forget.

With these heartbreaking words the woman wanted to say Goodbye forever to his daughter. He also wrote that it was born that same morning.

Given the seriousness of the incident, an ambulance and a medical car left as a matter of urgency. The little girl from the first checks looks feel good and now she is hospitalized Pope John XXIII and the doctors say it weighs approx 2.9kg. Obviously, before giving confirmations, they will have to submit it to further investigations. In the meantime, they let it be known that they chose to call her Naomi.