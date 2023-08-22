A woman divorced her husband and was even scammed out of $10,000 after believing she had a year-long relationship with the ‘stranger things‘, Dacre Montgomery. According to international media, a single mother from the US state of Kentucky was scammed out of money after believing she was in a secret online relationship with the Australian actor. Dacre Montgomerywho played Billy Hargrove on the hit series Netflix, stranger things.

In a series calledcatfished“, a channel of Youtube dedicated to shedding light on complicated internet scams, McKayla, an amateur filmmaker, explained that she met her mystery lover and began to believe she was talking to the actor. After some exchanges, she came to believe that the person she was talking to was Dacre, one of his favorite actors. They began to “hit it off,” which led to McKayla divorcing her now-ex-husband, whom she described in the video as “very toxic.”

“I was suspicious from the beginning until he starts doing things that make me believe he is who he says he is,” he told Catfished.

After a year, the “celebrity” invited McKala, an amateur actress and filmmaker, out on a date.

“He said: ‘But you have to be discreet because, you know, I’m still with Liv (Pollock, his real-life partner)’,” the 28-year-old explained in a video posted on Youtube.

She kept sending him thousands of dollars in gift cards. Then one day he asked McKala to choose between him and her husband. She made up her mind in a matter of seconds and left her husband, according to the report.

The scammer also asked for financial help, which amounted to $10,000 dollars (more than $170 thousand pesos). He claimed that his girlfriend controlled his bank accounts and therefore needed money.

After a few months, when he didn’t meet her in person, McKala began to doubt the validity of their relationship. She realized that she was being scammed and decided to stop contacting him.

Reflecting on his experience, McKala confessed that love can lead people to do foolish and irrational things. He cited his fear of abandonment and complacent nature as vulnerabilities exploited by these scammers.

Via: Ary News

Editor’s note: You may wonder how people can fall for this type of scam, the answer is more unfortunate than anything, because scammers find the most vulnerable people to exploit them, I would continue explaining but I have to make a deposit to Ariana Grande, with whom I met I will see in five hours in Perisur.