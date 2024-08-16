Investigations continue to identify the culprit of the young woman’s murder Sharon Verzeni. In this regard, the well-known criminologist Roberta Bruzzone wanted to have her say, declaring that the victim certainly knew her murderer since nothing seems to have been left to chance.

Still no news on the assassination of Sharon Verzeni

The police and law enforcement agencies are working to identify the killer Of Sharon Verzeni33 year old killed several days ago with four stab wounds Island Triplets. Many hypotheses have been formulated in the last few hours, but still no fixed point that would allow for a turning point in the investigation.

The well-known criminologist also had her say on what happened Roberta Bruzzone, recently appointed as consultant of the case. According to Bruzzone, in this crime nothing was left to chance since, according to her, Sharon he knew perfectly his killer.

The criminologist pointed out that Sharon had covered 630 metres in 50 minutes, an exaggerated amount of time for a distance so short. It therefore appears very clear how, most likely, the girl had encountered someone she had been hanging out with along that stretch of road. Someone who most likely had everything planned out before she even took action.

Roberta Bruzzone convinced of her theory

A young person who walks every day can cover a similar distance in 5 minutes. Sharon then found herself talking to her killer until, suddenly, she was attacked in a completely unexpected way.

This theory would have been confirmed also following a genetic trace which was found at the crime scene and which is perhaps linked to the murderer. For this reason, not being able to identify a culprit in any other way, dozens of people living in the area were summoned for a DNA sampling.

Obviously all the samples will be examined with cutting-edge technologies aimed at identifying even the smallest similarity between DNA different. For the moment, therefore, there is not much news, but it is hoped that in the next few hours the decisive turning point will arrive.