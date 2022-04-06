The woman killed her husband Giovanni Gallina, then hiding the body and returning to work in the pizzeria as if nothing had happened

A terrifying story had as its protagonist an Italian family living in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, killed her husband Giovanni Gallina, 65, and then hid her body in the bedroom for 13 days. The police alerted by the son of the man who lives in Italy.

The couple had lived in the United States of America for many years now and in Bucks County, in Pennsylvania, the two had started a restaurant business. To be precise one pizzeria.

To sound the alarm to the police, worried that something was wrong, was the son by Giovanni Gallina, who lives in Italy and hasn’t heard from his father since March 16.

The US police then reached the couple’s home to ask for information Anna Maria Tolomello. At first, the 48-year-old woman told officers that her husband had been away from the city for a few days and why he had not reported her missing.

However the cops have it anyway the search began of the apartment and it is precisely then that the woman has confessed the murder.

Details on the death of Giovanni Gallina

She said she had a fight with him and that in order to defend herself from strangulation, she shot him a pistol to the head killing him instantly.

Later he had wrapped Giovanni’s body in a plastic sheet, hiding it in one of the bedrooms placed on the upper floor of the house.

Chilling that, for 13 daysthe lady has conducted her normal daily and working life, continuing to manage the family pizzeria as if nothing had happened.

Police also found one pit dug in the gardenwhich evidently served to bury the victim’s body.

The killer claimed to have paid a laborer 350 dollars to make it dig.

The investigations they also revealed that the woman, in the previous days, had asked neighbors for tricks to remove the nauseating smell of a dead skunk in the garage. Trick that she, however, she would have used to cover thesmell of the corpse decaying husband.