Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

In a strange incident, the officials of Mallawi Hospital in the Egyptian governorate of Minya revealed the killing of a man.

It turned out that he died as a result of suffocation by his wife, who agreed with her children to keep the secret, and to announce that he died of infection with the emerging corona virus.

The incidents began when the man’s body arrived at the government hospital, where his family claimed that he died of infection with the Corona virus, so that the hospital revealed the body, and the apparent examination revealed symptoms of suffocation and cyanosis in the face, and the possibility of a criminal suspicion behind the death.

Immediately, the hospital administration informed the security and criminal investigation forces in the governorate of the incident, as the wife and children of the victim’s husband were interrogated, who denied the true cause of death, claiming that his infection with the Corona virus was behind his death.

Confronting the wife again, she admitted to strangling the victim due to family differences between them, and confirmed the occurrence of a verbal altercation between them during which they exchanged insults, and the discussion intensified and quickly turned into a tangle of hands, which led to her committing the crime.