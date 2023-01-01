A 22-year-old transgender girl, Nikki Secondinowas arrested in Brooklyn (New York) after confess to the stabbing of his father and the attempted murder of her younger sister, and herself.

Secondino initially blamed the attack on two suspected invaders who entered his home at 5:50 a.m. Thursday and killed his 61-year-old father and seriously injured his 19-year-old sister.

However, after parts of her story did not add up, Secondino admitted to the crime and was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Detectives are still investigating the causes of the violent crime. According to witnesses, there was a conflictive relationship between the father and her eldest daughter, but he “supported her 100% in her sex change operation two years ago.”

Additionally, a window had been broken from inside the home and there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment, contradicting the story of a burglary.

No surveillance video was also found to support the home invasion account and Secondino had cuts on his hands consistent with a knife.

Furthermore, there was not a large amount of cash or drugs at the crime scene and the victims had no criminal records. The motive for the crime is unknown, but the possibility of a family dispute or an argument over money is being investigated.

A neighbor told the police that she was the first person to respond to a call for help from the young woman’s father and that when she came, he saw blood scattered in the hallway, he also said he heard his father’s screams before he died.

Then the witness went into her apartment, Nikki went to her door and asked her to open it, but the neighbor called 911 and she didn’t open it until the agents got to her.

“Every time they argued there were blows… Because the walls are only plaster, I heard everything,” the woman recounted.

Nikki said nothing to reporters as she was driven from the 62nd precinct in Bensonhurst last night. Arraignment for her in Brooklyn Criminal Court is pending.