Giorgia's fears and pains, which led the singer to be in treatment for 16 years: her words

The beloved has just taken the stage at the Ariston Georgie, co-host of the second evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. Beautiful, as always, the singer will accompany Amadeus throughout the evening, just like Marco Mengoni did last night.

Giorgia doesn't need to be introduced, her career is full of successes and her music has made Italy dream for many years. However, there is something that not everyone knows about her and that she wanted to reveal in ainterview with I Woman.

For the past 16 years, Giorgia has been following one psychological therapy due to an illness that afflicts her and about which she wanted to open up to her public. Here are the words of the singer-songwriter and record producer:

I've been in therapy since '99. First from a French psychologist, now from a neuropath in Veneto. Now I know what to work on. When I get stuck I immediately understand what it depends on. Always the same story: I chose not for myself, but to reach out to others.

A suffering that has come into Giorgia's life since she was just a child. She felt helpless and was afraid of being neglected from his mum and dad, even though they had a wonderful relationship. This is exactly what he did to her feel envious. Another suffering, which still accompanies her today, came in 2002 with the passing of Alex Baroni. Her ex-boyfriend lost his life in a dramatic road accident in Rome. They were no longer happy together, theirs was a complex story. But that loss has changed my life of Giorgia forever.

Alex's death changed my life. We had broken up a year ago, but we had had nasty telephone arguments. The day before the accident he left me a message on my answering machine: I wanted to say hello. A punch in the face: when you get up, among the bruises, you see things like you've never seen them before.

Fears and weaknesses that have affected his psychological state, has been undergoing treatment to overcome his condition for 16 years. Today she has found serenity again and shows everyone hers beautiful smile. This evening, on the Ariston stage, Giorgia is radiant!